Obi lauds EFCC chairman, urges continued fight against corruption

The Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 General Election, Peter Obi, has applauded the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, regarding the alarm he raised on the extensive looting of Nigeria’s treasury and assets by public officials.

Obi, in a statement on Monday via X, expressed his support for prioritising the fight against grand corruption.

He said, “I have consistently advocated for prioritising the tackling of grand corruption, which has ravaged our economy and impoverished our citizens.”

The former Anambra State governor called on anti-graft agencies to intensify their efforts on investigating major cases of corruption in government and public asset management.

He mentioned oil theft, budget padding, contract inflation, embezzlement, and misappropriation of public funds as areas of focus.

Obi also emphasised the importance of addressing cronyism and nepotism.

He posited that, “Lesser agencies can handle minor cases of petty theft and money spraying at parties.”

While commending the EFCC chairman’s determination to confront corruption, Obi urged Olukoyede to remain steadfast in his pursuit of verifiable cases.

He stressed the need for accountability, stating, “Together, we must ensure that those responsible for this large-scale pillage are held accountable and that our nation’s wealth is protected for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

Obi highlighted the potential benefits of tackling high-impact corruption cases, including restoring public trust, strengthening institutions, and improving leadership.

“By prioritizing high-impact cases, we can restore public trust, strengthen institutions, and ensure leadership that saves enough funds for healthcare, education, and infrastructure, pulling people out of poverty,” he added.

Obi further called for a new era of accountability and transparency, saying, “It is time for accountability and transparency to prevail. Enough is enough.”

