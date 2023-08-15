Obi is truly detribalised Nigerian, exemplifies humility — Delta Monarch

The Traditional Ruler of Okpe Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Agho Mujakperuo (retd), Orhue 1, Orodje of Okpe, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, as a truly detribalised Nigerian who lives above tribal and religious affiliations and seeks the peace and unity of the nation.

He made the remarks over the weekend when the former Anambra State Governor paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

Mujakperuo narrated how in 2012 Obi, as the then Governor of Anambra State, appointed him as the Chancellor to Anambra State University, now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam.

He recalled that Obi had not known him personally, but gave him the appointment on the strength of his capability and capacity.

The Orodje said: “He did not consider the fact that I am not from his tribe or political affiliation.

|He knew that I could do the job and he gave me the appointment.

“It shows that under him, Nigerians will be considered for positions on merit, rather than on tribal and religious considerations or how connected one is.

“He has proven again and again that he is truly a detribalised Nigerian.”

Speaking further, Mujakperuo stated that Obi’s level of humility is admirable and should be imbibed by Nigeria’s political leaders.

He said: “When he was the Governor, on one occasion, I attended an event at the Government House and I saw him serving food to the guests by himself, and he did so happily.

“Such virtues are lacking in our political space today.”

The monarch further appreciated Obi for starting a movement that has revolutionised Nigeria’s political space and continued to give hope to the people.

He added: “The kind of followership the people give Obi shows that Nigerians know and love good leaders.

“We know his worth in this country.

“I pray that this movement will not die but wax stronger.”

In his response, Obi reiterated his commitment to a highly productive Nigeria.

He described over reliance of the nation on oil proceeds as one of the main causes of low productivity.

He insisted that moving the nation from consumption to production would lift the nation’s economy from its deplorable state.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor maintained that his struggle to build a New Nigeria was not about him, but a better society that would be beneficial for all Nigerians.

He explained that it was important for every Nigerian to remain committed to nation building and avoid every form of anarchy.

He added: “Poverty knows no tribe or religion.

“We must all join hands to make Nigeria work.”