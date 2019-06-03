The Rector of St. John Innovation Institute of Management and Technology, Rev. Fr. Enyodiobi Francis, has described the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, as God’s unparalleled gift to humanity.

Francis spoke on Saturday during the unveiling and launching of the Institute at Neni, Anambra State.

Fr. Francis explained his position as borne out what Obi did for the Institute when he was the Governor of Anambra State and what he has continued to do for them thereafter.

The Rector said Obi provided them with computers, generators and buses, among others.

“The initial N30 million with which we started our gigantic academic block/auditorium was provided by him. He keeps visiting us and donating towards the completion of the project,” Fr. Francis submitted while tracing what he called “global overwhelming ripples at his choice as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP” to goodness he has come to represent in the consciousness of Nigerians.

He said his support, as well as those of others, contributed to the securing of the approval for the institution to take off by the Federal Government.

The proprietor of the Institute and the Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, thanked Obi for his unending contribution to education in the country.

He also thanked others present for their support for the work of God.

In his speech, Obi lamented that what works in other parts of the world does not work in Nigeria.

He said: “Technical education is the future of the world.

“The white people started Yaba Institute of Technology and Bombay Institute of Technology in India; the Karachi Institute of Technology started at the same time with IMT, Enugu.

“While Nigeria’s own have not made any significant progress, those of others countries are part of their developmental narratives.”

Obi called on the Government to support the efforts of the Church and to see the Church as providing essential services that Government ought to provide.

Senator Uche Ekwunife, who was also there, said she had noted the concern of all present and that she would make it part of national discourse in the Senate.

Present at the occasion was Governor Willie Obiano, who left after the mass, promising to support the school.

Also present were Igwe O.D Ezeani, the Igwe of Neni and Royal Father of the day; Chief Anthony Enukeme; Chief Augustine Ibeme; and Chief Ikenna Okafor, among others.