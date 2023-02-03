Obi in Kebbi, promises upward review of salaries, pensions

The presidential candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has promised an upward review of workers salaries and pensions if given the mandate in the Feruary 25 election.

Obi said this on Thursday at his rally in Birnin Kebbi, pledging to build a Nigeria devoid of mass poverty and criminalities.

He also promised to invest massively in agriculture in order to ensure food security and export of agricultural produce to other countries.

He said: “This country is a great country with landmass and courageous people.

“We can feed ourselves if we truly harness our potentials for better.

“I will also invest heavily in education and ensure that unemployment becomes a history in this country as our youth will be gainfully engaged in empowerment programmes.”

Obi also promised to address security challenges bedevilling the country, especially the North.

He said: “This year’s election is different as it is based on competence for I and my running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, to bring the glory of the country with commitment.

“We can’t do it without your support by given us mandate.

“In that we will build a new Nigeria, but with your support.”

Also speaking, the state LP governorship candidate in the state, Gambo Paul-Tashe, urged the people to vote for the LP, promising that they would never regret their decision and voting.

“I urge you to also collect your Permanent Voter Cards and hold them tight because they are your weapon to choose your right candidates and give mandate to LP candidates at all levels,” Paul-Tashe said.