Obi in Katsina, promises to eradicate poverty, insecurity

The Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has promised Nigerians that he would eradicate poverty and insecurity challenges in the country, if elected.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor made the pledge on Monday in Katsina at a presidential campaign rally.

Obi said: “We are here with promise of building new Nigeria where there is security and without poverty.

“A Nigeria where your children and yourself will be happy to stay in.”

Obi also said that he would ensure that youths were given proper attention to stop them from indulging in thuggery and other social vices.

He further said that he would create job opportunities for teeming number of unemployed people to enable them contribute positively to the development of the society.

The presidential candidate assured Nigerians that he would also enhance business activities in the country.

According to him, he has already designed policies and programmes in all sectors of life that will assist to improve the living condition of the citizens and move the country forward.

Obi, therefore, urged the electorate to come out en masse to vote for Labour Party candidates during the election.

Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, said from when they are inaugurated would be the end of insecurity bedevelling the country.

Baba-Ahmed said they would also ensure prudence in governance.

He further assured that every citizen would live a happy life if the Labour Party takes over power in Nigeria.