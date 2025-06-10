Obi: I would have removed fuel subsidy, but Tinubu handled it wrongly

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has reiterated the fact that he would also have removed fuel subsidy, but that President Bola Tinubu handled it wrongly.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State made this position known when he featured on a programme on Arise Television on Monday.

Obi said: “I consistently said I would have removed the fuel subsidy.

“In my manifesto, it is there.

“Steps that I would have taken to do it in an organised manner.

“Nothing is wrong in removing subsidy.

“What is wrong is the haphazard way in which it was announced and implemented.

“Everybody knows that the subsidy regime was a criminality and had a lot of corruption, which needed to be unbundled.”

Obi said an organised way of removing subsidy was first to “remove the criminality, which is 50 percent of the problem.

“Sit with the operators and come up with a pricing that will be agreed to, and whatever is saved from it, have a specific place for investing it.”

He said there should have been a “national plan” on how to invest or utilise the savings from subsidy removal, adding: “It is not just for sharing (the money) the way we used to share every other money.

“No.”

Obi said the government had assured Nigerians that removing subsidy was to free funds for other development purposes, encourage savings, and reduce borrowing, adding: “But honestly, the billions saved, where is it?

“Where is it invested in critical areas of development?

“Critical areas of development are education, health, and pulling people out of poverty.

“Has any of these three been improved?

“No.”

On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Obi said: “The insecurity (in Nigeria) is far more fundamental than roads.

“Would you prefer a Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road when the internal roads are not motorable?

“If you say our problem is insecurity, our problem is power, then let’s deal with those things.

“How do you go to your village when there is insecurity?”

