Obi: I don’t know why APC hasn’t sacked me — Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal, has expressed surprise over the failure of his party, All Progressives Congress, to sack him for declaring support for the ambition of the presidential candidate of the Labor Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi.

He spoke in Abuja on Monday at an interactive session Obi had with the stakeholders of the LP from the North East.

Babachir added that the 2023 presidential poll is a must-win for Obi, given the current state of the country.

He said: “I am in APC and a member of the Board of Trustees of the party, but I am doing the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Movement.

“The APC has not sacked me yet.

“I don’t know what they are waiting for.

“We want (Obi) to win this election and must win this election.

“If we lose this election, we’ll all migrate to Cameroon because of the shame and disgrace of failure to win.

“It is not about whether we have options, Peter Obi must win this election.

“Nigerians are yearning for change and people are determined that this time around the change that we have been yearning for will come.

“Fortunately, we have a competent person in Peter and his running mate from him.

“We need an arrowhead to drive this change and these two provide it.

“I am not interested in LP as a party.

“I am interested in Peter Obi as a potential presidential candidate.

“It doesn’t matter which party Peter Obi is, I sense that Nigerians are due for change.

“They have been yearning for change; My own opinion is that Nigeria will vote for anybody as long as he is not part of the PDP or APC.”





