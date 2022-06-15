Obi heads to Cairo to study Egypt’s power sector, education + Photos

The presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has left Nigeria for Egypt to study among others the Egyptian Power, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.

Obi, who left Nigeria on Tuesday on the three-day visit, shared photos of him at the airport on his verified Twitter page.

According to the former Governor of Anambra state, he embarked on the journey as part of his detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria.

He tweeted: “I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria.

“In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. – PO.”