Obi has undying passion to build better Nigeria — Rivers PDP Chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has praised former Governor Peter Obi for his undying passion to build a better Nigeria, while describing him as one who truly understands Nigeria’s economy.

Akawor stated this when Peter Obi visited Rivers State for his interaction with the PDP family and stakeholders.

He said that Nigeria should be proud of people like Obi who have remained consistent in their struggle for a better Nigeria.

He said: “Undoubtedly, Obi is interested in the development of the country.

“He does not just preach about how things should be done rightly, but he shows you his track record of success in governance and tells you how he did it rightly, with verifiable evidences.

“Under him, Anambra enjoyed the best road infrastructure, while developing in all fronts.

“He left behind no debt and even kept a savings of N75 billion for the state, a record yet unbroken in the country.

“We are very proud to associate with a man like him.”

Outlining some of their challenges in the state, Akawor expressed gratitude that Obi had already identified some of their challenges on his own.

He regretted that governments at the national level have continued to pay deaf ears to their pains.

In his comments, Obi praised the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for his infrastructural development in the state.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State described Wike as his brother and friend, appreciating him for the warm hospitality he granted him in the state.

Obi assured the delegates, and by extension Nigerians, that, if given the chance, he would turn the nation into a highly productive nation, where the youth are productively engaged in different endeavours and people would be well rewarded for their hard work.