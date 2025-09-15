Obi hails Pope Leo XIV on 70th birthday

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has joined the Universal Church in celebrating the 70th birthday of Pope Leo XIV.

In a message shared on his official X handle yesterday, Obi described the Holy Father’s life as a testimony of “faith, humility, and courage,” noting that his journey through the years has been a witness to God’s grace.

“On this blessed day of your 70th birthday, our beloved Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, I join the Universal Church and all people of goodwill in congratulating you, Holy Father,” he wrote.

“Your journey through the years has been a living witness to God’s grace, shaping you into a shepherd whose life speaks of faith, humility, and courage.”

Obi emphasised the significance of the Pope’s birthday coinciding with the Feast of the Triumph of the Cross, a day that symbolises victory, redemption, and unshakeable hope.

He drew a parallel between the meaning of the feast and the Pope’s personal witness, stating that his life reflects how “faith, perseverance, and fidelity to Christ can transform trials into triumphs.”

The former governor prayed for continued strength, wisdom, and fulfilment for the Pontiff as he leads the Catholic Church in communion with the bishops, asking that God grant him peace, joy, and good health in the years ahead.

“As you continue to preside over the Church in communion with the bishops, my heartfelt prayer is that the Lord will keep guiding and guarding you, granting you strength, peace, and joy in the sacred task you carry,” he added.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Illinois, is the first American to ascend to the papacy in the Catholic Church’s history.

