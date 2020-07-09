The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election, Peter Obi, has praised three illustrious individuals from Anambra State who were recently celebrated on the international stage for their professional and intellectual excellence.

The Founder of Nextier, a Consulting Firm based in Abuja, Patrick Okigbo, who hails from Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was recently named one of the 12 professionals selected worldwide to serve for one year as Senior Fellows at John Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, while Dr. Chidubem Obi, from Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, was celebrated as the best overall student in Russia’s oldest and most prestigious medical school.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, the daughter of late Prof Dora Akunyili, was also honoured by the Carnegie Corporation of New York as one of the 2020 Great Immigrants into the United States.

The award, which recognises an extraordinary group of immigrants who have made notable contributions to the progress of American society, celebrated NCrosby for her numerous landmark achievements in the United States.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Obi described the trio as distinguished persons who through hard work and diligence have brought honour to themselves and dignity to the nation.

Obi hailed them for excelling in their professional and intellectual endeavours, which he said was a visible sign of their global positive contributions to excellence.

“Your achievements are due to your hard work and dedication, and you have all made yourselves, your families, our State and Nigeria proud,” he said.

Obi called on Nigerians, especially the youth, to learn from the achievements of the trio, fashion their lives to productive endeavours and continue to improve on their skills and talents while contributing positively to society.