Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has eulogised the newly-elected Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, describing her emergence as historic.

By her election on Monday, Okonjo-Iweala becomes the first female and first African WTO Director-General.

In a congratulatory message made available to the press, Obi, who had earlier drummed up support for Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, expressed delight at her emergence, saying she had always been known to shine brilliantly wherever she found herself.

Obi said he had high confidence that Okonjo-Iweala has the ability to draw from her knowledge, skills and wide experience from the economic and financial sectors to lead the WTO to greater heights.

He stated that Okonjo-Iweala’s track record of success, both in Nigeria as Finance Minister and across the world where she successfully served in various high profile positions in many global organisations and agencies, including the World Bank, stood her out as the right candidate for the job.

Obi further commended the member-nations of WTO which, he said, put merit above sentiments in electing a very capable person for the job.

He equally appreciated Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, “for recognising the great potentials in Okonjo-Iweala and nominating her for the job, noting that her emergence in the position is a huge blessing to the country.”

Obi prayed God to give Okonjo-Iweala the wisdom to deliver on her new mandate: “May God Almighty grant you the wisdom and strength to succeed in this globally powerful organisation.”