Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has congratulated Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her recent appointment by the World Health Organization as a Special Envoy for WHO’s Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator.

ACT Accelerator is an initiative aimed at accelerating the development, production and equitable distribution of COVID-18 drugs, test kits and vaccines around the world.

In a congratulatory message from Obi’s Media Office, signed by his Media Aide, Valentine Obienyem, Obi said he was happy with the former minister’s yet another recognition on the international stage.

He explained that it was her enviable global reputation borne out of years of hard work that has continued to earn her respect and recognitions from international bodies.

Obi, who described Dr. Okonjo-Iweala as a not just a blessing to Nigeria but to the world at large, urged her to continue to give in her best in any assignment or position she found herself.

He reminded her that millions of people across the world were looking up to her and following her footsteps.

He said: “Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has served on different national and international capacities, so she remains a blessing not just to Nigeria, but the world at large. She is a role model to millions of youths out there who follow her footsteps. I wish her the best on her new appointment and urge her on to greater heights.”

On March 7, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa appointed Okonjo-Iweala a member of the country’s Economic Advisory Council, which comprised indigenous and international economic experts charged with the responsibility of advising the president and government on the development and implementation of economic policies toward advancing inclusive growth.

A month later on April 10, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, named Okonjo-Iweala a member of the fund’s External Advisory Group, which comprised prominent individuals from around the world, who will serve as Georgieva’s special advisers.

Okonjo-Iweala is also one of the four Special Envoys the African Union appointed on April 12 to mobilise international support for its efforts toward addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

The AU special envoys are charged with soliciting the support of the G20, the European Union and other international financial institutions for the organisation’s response.

Okonjo-Iweala’s recent appointment by WHO marks her fourth international appointment in two months.