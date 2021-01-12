The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has congratulated the Bishop-Elect of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, Ven. Obiora Uzochukwu, and the newly elected President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, as well as the Secretary-General, Okey Emuchay, on their new positions.

Obi in his congratulatory message on Monday expressed joy at their elevation to new positions.

He said their elections into higher offices were as a result of their hard work and commitment to the service of God and humanity.

Obi urged them not to rest on their oars but continue to work harder for the good of society, spiritual and temporal.

He said: “I heartily congratulate you, Ven. Obiorah Uzochukwu on your election as the Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion. I urge you to remain steadfast in your kingdom service, totally depending on God, the author and finisher of our faith.

“To the new President General-Elect of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor, I enjoin on you to draw from your wealth of experience as a diplomat to lead the Ohanaeze to greater heights. I have confidence in your ability to serve Ndigbo well on this position.”

The former Governor of Anambra State called on them to avoid all forms of corruption, abuse of office, greed and self aggrandisement which has continued to destroy the Nigerian society.

He urged them to use their new positions in life to touch more lives positively.