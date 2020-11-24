The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has encouraged health workers nationwide to see their profession as a very noble one through which they can render selfless service to humanity.

Speaking to health workers recently at the Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Enugu, Obi appreciated them for the brave fight they had so far put up against the Coronavirus pandemic.

He reminded them that their profession is a big platform for them to serve God and man, who alone can reward man for every good deed.

While presenting a cheque of N1 million to the hospital management to help them step up their health service delivery and to offset the bills of some indigent persons at the hospital, Obi urged them to continue to pray for the nation that its leaders may use national resources prudently for common good.

Appreciating Obi for his benevolence, the Assistant Manager of Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Rev. Sr. Uchenna Nwafor, recalled how he donated COVID-19 relief materials to the hospital at the peak of the pandemic.

Nwafor thanked Obi for his generosity and prayed God to continue to bless him.