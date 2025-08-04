Obi hails D’Tigress after historic fifth AfroBasket triumph

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated Nigeria’s national women basketball team, D’Tigress, on their historic triumph at the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Championship.

The Eagle Online recalls that the D’Tigress only on Sunday defeated Mali 78-64 to clinch the continental title for the fifth consecutive time.

With the win, Nigeria made history as the first country to win five consecutive Women’s Afrobasket championships, further cementing their dominance on the continent.

They also remain unbeaten in the tournament for a decade.

In a statement on Monday titled “MISSION V ACCOMPLISHED,” Obi hailed the team’s outstanding performance and resilience, describing them as “fearless, fast, and unstoppable.”

“Congratulations D’TIGRESS, you did it. You played like true queens of the court… Again, you’ve made Nigeria proud, you’ve made Africa proud, and you’ve made history by being the AfroBasket champions five times in a row,” Obi said.

The former Anambra governor also expressed deep appreciation to the players for their commitment and dedication throughout the tournament.

“Thank you for giving us your absolute best, for pouring your heart into every game, and for showing the world what Nigerian excellence looks like.

“Your prowess on the court was exceptional,” he said.

He extended special recognition to the team’s coach, Rena Wakama, for her role in leading the team to glory.

“And to Coach Wakama, thank you for your leadership, strategy, and belief in this team, you guided them like a true champion maker,” Obi stated.

