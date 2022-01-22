Obi felicitates with Bishop Okeke at 75, retires from active service

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has felicitated with the Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Hilary Paul Odili Okeke, on the occasion of his 75th birthday and retirement from active service as the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese.

Obi expressed his joy at what he described as a landmark in the life of the bishop at a Thanksgiving Mass in Nnewi.

Obi was represented at Bishop Okeke’s Thanksgiving Mass in Nnewi by Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, former Commissioner for Information, and former Commissioner for Transport, Dr Chike Ohamobi.

The former Governor praised Bishop Okeke for his dedication and commitment in the Lord’s vineyard over the years.

Obi eulogised the cleric, saying: “Greater part of your life has been dedicated to the service of the Lord right from your ordination as a priest in 1974.

“You have left positive legacies in all the places you have had pastoral experiences, whether as a parish priest, a canon lawyer, a writer, a teacher and as the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese.

“You are indeed a gift of God to the universal Church.

“As your celebrate your 75th birthday that also marks your retirement, the debt we owe you is to look back to your life and imbibe so many wonderful legacies of yours and apply same in whatever we do for the good of our society and ultimately for our salvation.

“You shall always remain a beacon of light.

“Even in your retirement, I shall always cherish your friendship deeply as I recall your unalloyed support during my challenging tenure as the Governor of Anambra State.

“The memories of our trip to Haiti to assist them in rebuilding their Church after the catastrophic earthquake will remain evergreen.”

Obi prayed God to continue to bless the cleric with abundant health and wisdom.