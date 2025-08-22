Obi faults FG’s N142bn Bus Terminal project

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has criticised the Federal Government’s approval of N142 billion for the construction of modern bus terminals across the six geopolitical zones, describing the move as another example of misplaced priorities.

In a statement on Friday titled “N142 Billion for Bus Terminals,” Obi said the decision highlights a lack of competence and poor leadership in the management of the nation’s scarce resources.

“The difference between the success and failure of the development in any nation is how you prioritise your scarce resources,” Obi stated. “The recent announcement that a sum of N142 billion has been approved by the Federal Government for the construction of one bus terminal in each of our six geopolitical zones further affirms the lack of competence, lack of focus and poor leadership.”

The former Anambra governor compared the allocation to the health sector, noting that the combined budget for all teaching hospitals and federal psychiatric centres nationwide is under N100 billion in the 2024 budget.

“This is disturbing, considering that health is one of the most critical areas of development, which is deteriorating and remains grossly underfunded,” he said. “WHO recently reported that over 20 million Nigerians are living with mental health issues.

“This is not only a misplaced priority but a tragic irony of our country. This is not governance.”

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved N142 billion for the construction of one bus terminal in each geopolitical zone as part of efforts to modernise transport infrastructure.

However, Obi maintained that investment in healthcare and other critical sectors should take precedence over such projects.

