Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has expressed shock and disbelief over the reported disruption of the programme of a Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant, Valentine Ozigbo, on Saturday at Nnewi, Imo State.

In a release from his Media Office signed by Valentine Obienyem, Obi said what Anambra people expected to hear at this time was the programmes those seeking various elective positions had for the people and workable strategies they had put in place for the effective implementation of such programmes in the overall interest of the state.

Bemoaning the destruction of materials meant to be used by Ozigbo for his “Walk for Life” programme, Obi described what happened as “shameful” and a “throwback to superseded ways”.

The 2019 PDP Vice Presidential Candidate said politics all over the world had passed the stage of thuggery to a stage where those seeking power are expected to behave like statesman and women who have the interest and progress of the state at heart, rather than the crude mentality of acquiring power by all means and thereafter becoming confused on what to do with the power so acquired.