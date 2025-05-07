Obi donates N20m to Godfrey Okoye Teaching Hospital Enugu

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has donated N20 million to Godfrey Okoye University Teaching Hospital, Enugu for their ongoing hospital project.

The former governor said his support was to address the shortage of professionals in the sector as Nigeria needed more than 1.2 million nurses.

Presenting the cheque on Tuesday at the hospital premise in Enugu, he said the world was going to have more than 30 million shortages of nurses by the year 2030 if more attention was not given to the sector.

He urged the nursing students to be serious with their studies, emphasising that the country would need their services more.

He said: “Already Nigeria needs about 1.2 million nurses as they do not have enough registered nurses and, therefore, you are on the right call and should take it seriously as it is something that the world needs.

“We need to have you in our community hospitals which are not working today because of shortage of manpower,

“A report from the World Bank this month showed that poverty is worsening in Nigeria and UNICEF report showed that Nigeria is one of the countries with more malnourished children and overtaken by India in infant mortality.”

This, Obi said, occurred because leaders abandoned governance for something else instead of using the country’s resources to do the right thing.

He added: “Every month, I have to support an institution like this.

“I thank GOUNI for what they are doing and be rest assured that my visit today is not the last but the beginning.

“I will continue to thank the voluntary agencies, especially the church, for the wonderful work they are doing.

“Let me assure you that I will be a supporter of this project

“What I am doing now is not politics but to move the country forward and make it work.”

In a remark, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, lauded Obi for looking into the plights of others especially the poor.

Dr. Onaga said: “We are happy that you are here and associating with us.

“God will continue to protect you.

“This is not the only thing that you are doing.

“There are other hospitals you are helping.

“What we are praying is that your dream of Nigeria will come true.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, GOUNI, Prof. Christian Anieke, acknowledged that Obi had been helping the institution even as the governor of Anambra State as well as attending its lecture series.

Anieke commended Obi for his contributions to the university, saying: “Godfrey Okoye University must reciprocate this generosity with a befitting academic recognition.

“You have done so much for this university and Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

“We will support you as we sow our prayers to you.”

