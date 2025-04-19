Obi demands justice for boy who stood in front of his convoy

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has demanded justice for the boy who stood in front of his convoy during the campaign, Quadri Alabi, who was remanded in prison for alleged armed robbery.

Obi made the demand when he visited Alabi after he regained his freedom from prison, courtesy of Obi and a team of lawyers.

The lawyers were led by Inibehe Effiong, who also accompanied Obi during the visit to the teenager in his home.

Obi, who took to his X handle on Friday, said: “Today, I had the opportunity to meet with Quadri Yusuf Alabi, the young boy whose story moved us all. After enduring unjust and illegal incarceration, he is finally free, and I am very grateful to the lawyers led by @InibeheEffiong, who fought for his release and also @DeleFarotimi and Ms Hassana Nurudeen, whose constant intervention was instrumental in securing justice for the young lad.

“I listened to Quadri today, and one thing stood out clearly: his unwavering desire for education. Despite all he has been through, his only dream is to return to school and complete his education and I will make sure he gets it.

“His determination is not just inspiring; it is a call to action, and I am committed to ensuring that he gets the education he desires and deserves.

“In addition, we must not stop at his release. Those responsible for his illegal incarceration must be held accountable. As we strive to build a Nigeria where fairness and integrity prevail, we cannot afford to allow such acts of criminality to go unpunished.

“I once again thank the lawyers and everyone who stood and remained unrelenting for justice.

“Together, we will build a Nigeria where education, freedom, rule of law, equity and justice, care and protection of the less privileged in our midst will stand as the foundation of our democracy.”

