Obi decries spate of killings, abductions under current administration, calls for urgent action

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has strongly condemned the rising spate of killings and abductions across the country, lamenting that insecurity has worsened under the current administration.

In a statement issued on Monday, Obi described the situation as alarming and called for urgent action from political leaders to protect citizens.

“Despite not being at war, the killings, abductions and banditry incidents in our country continue to be daily and increasing at a worrisome rate,” he said.

Obi cited the recent attack in Okigwe, Imo State, where many residents were killed and several others declared missing, as further proof of the worsening security crisis.

The former Anambra governor also referenced a report by Amnesty International, which he said had warned that the Nigerian government was “emboldening bandits” through its “stunning failure” to protect citizens.

According to him, Amnesty described the week as “a bloody one,” citing several incidents, including the massacre of over 50 worshippers in a mosque in Katsina, the abduction of more than 60 people in the same state, and the killing of over 15 farmers in Mangu, Plateau State.

Obi lamented that in just two years of the present administration, over 10,000 Nigerians have been killed by armed groups across various states.

“Instead of improving security, insecurity has worsened under this administration. Nigeria, which is not even officially at war, has recorded over 10,000 civilian deaths in just two years, a number similar to civilian deaths in Ukraine, which is officially at war,” he said.

He added that the situation demands immediate action, stressing that the primary duty of any government is the protection of lives and property.

“We must now wake up as a nation. The first duty of any government is to secure the lives and property of its people.

“We must put Nigerian citizens first, stop the politicking, name-calling and gossip, and focus on addressing these real issues. The time to act is now,” Obi stated.

