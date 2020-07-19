The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has declared his support for Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, following her nomination for the post of Director, World Trade Organization.

In a statement on Saturday, Obi stated that Okonjo-Iweala had the knowledge, skills, exposure and experience to successfully direct the affairs of the organisation.

Speaking of her numerous international appointments, Obi said Okonjo-Iweala has been a big player on the international stage on financial matters, and her leadership of the WTO would be fruitful.

The current WTO Director-General, Roberto Azevêdo, had earlier announced that he would step down on August 31, 2020, consequent upon which President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Okonjo-Iweala for the position.

Other nominees for the post include Jesús Seade Kuri of Mexico, Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh of Egypt, Tudor Ulianovschi of Moldova, Amina C. Mohamed of Kenya, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijiri of Saudi Arabia and Dr. Liam Fox of the United Kingdom.