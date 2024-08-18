Obi Cubana: People said I used my wife for money ritual

The Founder of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has said that he was accused of using hsi wife for money ritual when she fell ill after childbirth.

Obi Cubana said this in an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, who is the host of #WithChude.

He said: “So, my wife, after she gave birth on Valentine’s Day, developed a strange illness.

“Someone called me and said: ‘See what they are hearing, that I went to use my wife for juju’ and it was my friend.

“So, the person taking care of the brain is not the same person taking care of the….

“So they were just different people.

“A professor said: ‘Obi, your wife will not die, but I’m sorry, she will not be able to walk again and give birth again.’

“My wife held me, she said: ‘Don’t worry, don’t mind them, let’s go.’

“That night, I cried throughout the night, and she said: ‘Obi, I will walk on my feet again, and I will train this baby.’”

Post Views: 85