The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, has rejoiced with Prof. Florence Obi, who just broke a 45-year jinx by emerging the first female Vice-Chancellor-elect of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, while expressing hopes that her tenure would be fruitful.

Obi, who spoke through his Media Office, explained that the position of vice chancellor was highly elevated and demanded a lot of intellectual input.

He said it was a position only attained after a rigorous screening process.

He then hailed Prof. Obi for emerging victorious after the rigorous stages to become the first female Vice Chancellor of the 45-year-old institution.

Describing Prof. Obi as a profound educational icon, Obi urged her to continue raising the educational standards of the university, while ensuring that the citadel of learning continued producing individuals certified in learning and in character.

Obi wished her well on her new journey, while encouraging her to give in her best and leave behind lasting legacies.

“I believe the emergence of Prof Florence Obi as the Vice Chancellor-elect of University of Calabar, Cross River State, is a blessing to the institution. I sincerely congratulate her on such a great attainment, while urging her to boldly keep raising the standard of learning in the institution,” Obi said.

Obi encouraged the youths, especially the female folks, to look up to the likes of Prof. Obi and many other Nigerian women like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Prof. Rita Orji, making great impacts across the globe.

He described them as worthy role models to young ladies, who should learn from them the virtue of hard work, dedication and focus in one’s endeavours.