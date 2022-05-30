Obi congratulates Okpaleke on appointment as Cardinal

Former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State has congratulated the Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Ebere Okpaleke, on his appointment as a Cardinal.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement from the Media Office of the two-term Governor on Sunday.

Obi described Okpaleke’s elevation to the Cardinalate as apposite.

He recalled Okpaleke’s past as an impactful teacher, devoted priest, administrator and Bishop, noting that he had always been guided by hard work, godliness and the passion for the good.

“He exemplifies the summit of Christian living,” Obi said.

Obi prayed to God to always bless Bishop Okpaleke with the health of mind and body so that he would continue to serve the universal Church and the people according to God’s wishes.

He enjoined the just elevated Cardinal to continue remembering Nigeria in his prayers.

Okpaleke’s investiture comes up on August 27, 2022 at the Vatican.