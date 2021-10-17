Obi congratulates Isiguzo on re-election as NUJ President

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has congratulated the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, on his re-election.

Isiguzo was re-elected at the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference of NUJ held at the Dr. Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, Abia State, on Wednesday, October 7, 2021.

In his congratulatory message over the weekend, Obi urged Isiguzo to leverage on the support and confidence reposed in him by the Union to build a more formidable media space for the nation. He encouraged Isiguzo not to rest on his oars, but to strive harder to ensure that journalism continues to serve as the true watchdog of society.

Obi urged journalists to remain professional in their duties and avoid yielding to sensationalism, especially with the rise of fake stories in recent times.

“Journalists must, through their professional duties, continue to drive positive change in society. They need to tell stories that not only inspire hope in the people, but keep society from succumbing to lawlessness and chaos,” the former Anambra State Governor said.

He reiterated that the task of nation building is for all, adding that with collective efforts and sacrifices, the nation would be repositioned on the path of growth and development.