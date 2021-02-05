The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has condoled with the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who lost his father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa, in the early hours of January 28, 2021.

In a Condolence Message from his Media Office, Obi described Pa Okowa as an elder statesman who desired peaceful living and unity in society.

Obi said his death is a great loss to the people of Delta State and Nigeria in general.

“My dear friend and brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on behalf of my family, I commiserate with you over the death of your dear father. Death is a painful experience, but one cannot question the Will of the Almighty,” Obi said.

Obi extended his condolence to the “good people of Delta State who felt the immediate impact of Pa Okowa’s fatherhood”.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss, while praying God to grant the deceased eternal rest in heaven.

Until his death, Pa Okowa was the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero and a native of Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.