Obi condemns Onitsha market killings, demands probe

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of traders, including a pregnant woman, by a state-backed security outfit in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Obi, in a post titled “Curbing the Excesses of State Actors,” on his verified X handle on Wednesday, described the incident as “deeply troubling” and called for thorough scrutiny, proper reorganization, and strict accountability of security outfits.

According to him, the incident highlighted the urgent need for oversight and accountability in state-backed security groups, which have become a source of fear rather than protection for citizens.

The former Anambra State Governor emphasized that security agencies and community outfits should be thoroughly vetted, properly trained, and closely monitored to ensure professionalism and prevent abuse.

Obi also demanded a probe of the incident and appropriate sanctions for the culprits.

“At a time when our nation is grappling with serious security challenges, with everyone looking for ways to mitigate them even supporting for state policing, it is very worrisome that already state backed outfits, that were created to help with the situation and improve security, are instead worsening the plight of the already terrorized citizens and sometimes acting even worse than the criminals they were meant to confront.

“Rather than offering protection, they have become a new source of fear and oppression.

“The tragic shooting and killing of traders, especially the killing of a pregnant woman in Onitsha, is deeply troubling and highlights the urgent need for thorough scrutiny, proper reorganisation, and strict accountability of these outfits.

“Last time, it was a different group, Udo Ga-Achi Security Outfit in Anambra, that brutally assaulted a youth corper. This time, another outfit is shooting and killing innocent citizens.

“The security situation in Anambra appears to be deteriorating further. The activities of this group must be thoroughly investigated, and all those responsible for this heinous act must be held accountable and brought to justice.

“We must have outfits that are well-scrutinised and do not operate outside the law. Security agencies and community outfits should be carefully vetted, trained, and monitored to ensure professionalism and accountability in their activities.

“Without proper oversight, what is meant to safeguard lives can easily become a threat to the very people it is supposed to protect.

“My deepest sympathy goes to the families of the victims. May they find strength and comfort, and may the departed rest in peace,” he wrote.

