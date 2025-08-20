Obi condemns inhumane treatment of corps member in Anambra

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has condemned in strong terms the inhumane treatment meted out to a member of the National Youth Service Corps in Anambra State.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria described it as “wickedness and savagery” that has no place in a civilised society.

Reacting via his verified X handle, Obi said: “I strongly condemn this act of wickedness and savagery. No society should ever tolerate the abuse, humiliation, and dehumanisation of its citizens — least of all the vulnerable and women.

:What happened is not only a violation of law and morality, but also a direct assault on our collective humanity.

Also Read:

“That young girl could have been anyone’s daughter, sister, or even mine.”

Calling for urgent action, Obi urged the authorities to ensure that those responsible are apprehended, prosecuted, and made examples to deter future acts of barbarism.

He further appealed for stronger safeguards and communal values to protect the vulnerable and uphold human dignity.

He added: “We must awaken our conscience and work collectively to build a society where justice is swift, compassion is active, and the dignity of every human being – especially the young and vulnerable – is inviolable.

“Our humanity must always come first.

“Without it, we are nothing but a people adrift in cruelty.”

Post Views: 30