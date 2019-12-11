The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has condemned Monday’s attack on Maersk boss, Gildas Tohouo, and the stabbing to death of his wife, Bernadett Kurucz.

Obi spoke with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday during the public presentation of: “The Big Interviews,” a book written by the immediate Managing Director of Sun Newspapers, Eric Osagie, at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Obi said such an attack “besides diminishing our common humanity, is retrogressive to the country because of negative signals to investors that they were not safe in the country.”

The former Anambra State Governor encouraged security agencies to make sure that all those indicted in the attack are dealt with according to the law, even as he thanked the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for his assurances of the safety to residents of Lagos.

Obi also took the opportunity to commend Osagie on his book.

He advised young journalists to see the likes of Osagie as role models.

“The tenacity, hard work and resilience that saw him reach the peak of the career are stimulating example that young ones can understudy,” Obi submitted.