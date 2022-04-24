Obi commiserates with Makinde, Yoruba race over Alaafin’s death

Frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, and the good people of Oyo State over the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who passed away in the early hours of Friday.

In a condolence message, the former Anambra State Governor expressed sadness over the Alaafin’s death.

He said that the longest reigning Alaafin has contributed his own quota to the growth of his immediate kingdom and the nation in general.

Commiserating with the Governor, the people of Oyo Kingdom and the entire Yoruba race, Obi prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the departed monarch.

Obi urged them to accept the monarch’s death as the Will of the Almighty and bear the loss with fortitude.

He said: “On behalf of my family, I express our condolences to the entire Adeyemi family of the late monarch.

“The death of their patriarch surely creates a huge vacuum in their lives.

“May God comfort them in these difficult times.”