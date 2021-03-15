The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to keep praying for the nation, especially the leaders who, he said, needed the fear of God in their lives.

Obi made the call on Sunday at the Flag-Off of the 2021 Laity Week at St John the Cross Catholic Church, Nnewi.

He said that Nigeria, blessed with the abundance of human and natural resources, is only suffering from leadership problems.

He therefore called on Nigerians to keep praying for the country and for her leaders to work for the good of the people.

The Chairman of the event, Chief Sullivan Akachukwu Nwankpo, commended Obi’s spirit of service and appreciated him for coming to grace the occasion.

He expressed hopes of better governance ahead in Nigeria, more so in Anambra State.

The Parish Priest of St John of the Cross Catholic Church Nnewi, Rev. Fr. Peter Uzochukwu, promised that Christians will not be tired of praying for the nation, which, he said, is a noble thing to do.

Uzochukwu appreciated Obi for making out time to attend the event, on a very short notice, while praying God to bless him more and help him achieve his desires of a better Nigeria.

In a related development, Obi has called on the Church not to relent in her contributions to nation-building.

He gave the advice on Saturday while speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the founding of St. Dominic Saviour Seminary, Akpu, Anambra State, at the Seminary premises.

Obi, who recalled the fruits of his partnership with the Church and other positively-minded organisations, said the Church was useful to his achievements because they were able to key into his vision, which, according to him, included the restoration of education, health and other critical sectors.

Earlier in his homily, during the Pontifical Mass to mark the start of the event, the Proprietor of the school and the Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Bishop Peter Okpaleke, described the seminary as a place for learning and spiritual/character formation.

Okpaleke thanked the Reverend Fathers and other staff who are helping in forming the young seminarians, while advising the Seminarians to remain receptive to the training.

Speaking at the event, the Rector, Rev. Fr. Anthony Akabogu, explained that for COVID-19, the event ought to have taken place in 2020.

While paying tributes to the past rectors of the institution, including Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor who was present, Akabogu explained that the creation of the Ekwulobia Diocese has imposed the need for expansion of their facility since the Seminary, rather than taking care of junior secondary students, would now accommodate senior students as well.

He therefore called on well-meaning Nigeria to come to their aide in the area of building two additional hostels, science/laboratory block and more classrooms.

He also paid tribute to Obi for what he did in education in the state, from which the seminary, like other schools in the state, benefited vehicles, computers, generators, among other facilities.

He assured that the seminary shall continue to uphold the standards seminaries are known for and shall continue to maintain 100 per cent passes in external examinations.

The President of the old boys of the school, Celestine Oguegbu, led other old boys to identify with their alma mater.

After donating N500,000 for the feast, Oguegbu assured that the old boys would be part of building the new infrastructure in a big way.

The occasion was chaired by Valentine Obienyem, who, after recalling the quality training the seminary bestowed on her students, said the old boys as well as those who loved progress and development, should assist the seminary by identifying with her, especially in the present quest for renewal and re-building of her infrastructure.

The event was attended by many dignitaries led by Hon. Chris Azubogu, who, besides monetary donation, pledged to undertake some projects.

Val Ozigbo, who was not present, also identified with the seminary through donation and promised to remain in touch.