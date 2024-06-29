Obi charges physiology graduates to build bridges between science, society

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has urged graduates of physiology to build bridges between science and society, emphasising the need for a well-rounded education that combines science with philosophy and the arts.

Obi spoke at the 2024 Valedictory Session for Physiology Graduates at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Okofia, Nnewi.

At the event in Anambra State, he encouraged the graduates to emulate the Indian model of seeking knowledge abroad and bringing it back to Nigeria to contribute to the country’s development.

Obi, represented by his media adviser, Valentine Obienyem, emphasised the importance of STEM education, but also urged the graduates “to dedicate time to reading great works of literature, philosophy, and history to become well-rounded scholars”.

He reminded them that their alma mater would always be a part of them and encouraged them “to make a positive impact on society”.

The event was part of the university’s efforts to produce graduates who can make meaningful contributions to society.

The graduates were charged to use their knowledge “to tackle the challenges facing Nigeria and to build bridges between science and society”.

Speaking at the event, the Dean of the Faculty of Biochemistry and Environmental Toxicology, Prof. Aloysius Okpogba, and the Head of Human Physiology, Dr. Uchechukwu Dimkpa, expressed optimism that the new graduates will use the knowledge they have gained to contribute to society.

Other speakers at the event included Chief George Muoghalu and Chief Ugoezu J. Ugoezu.

Also Read:

All of them charged the new graduates to strive hard and repay the debt they owe their parents, the school, themselves, and society.

The high point of the event was the induction ceremony of the new graduates into clinical Physiology conducted by Ugochukwu Okeke, the President of the Professional Association of Practicing Clinical Physiologists in Nigeria, represented by Nneka Eluaka Okompu.

The Vice Chancellor and Igwe Orizu of Nnewi were represented at the event.