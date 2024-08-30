Obi celebrates law expert, Prof. Obiora-Ogun

Professor Azubike Onuora-Oguno, a renowned expert in International Human Rights Law, has delivered his inaugural lecture at the University of Ilorin, marking a significant milestone in his academic career.

The lecture, which took place on Thursday, at the university’s auditorium, was attended by dignitaries, academics, and students.

In his goodwill message, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, congratulated Professor Onuora-Oguno on his achievement, describing it as a “personal triumph” and a “source of immense pride” for his community and the nation.

Obi praised Onuora-Oguno’s commitment to education and human rights, particularly his humanitarian efforts during the 2012 flood disaster in Mbamili, Anambra State.

Onuora-Oguno’s inaugural lecture, titled: “Disorder in Order in the Economics and Social Rights Jurisprudence in Nigeria,” was the 264th in the school.

It focused on the right of Nigerians, including the right to education, especially for underprivileged communities, aligning with Obi’s ideals of uplifting Nigeria through knowledge, compassion, and integrity.

Although Obi was unable to attend the lecture in person, he was represented by Dr. Boniface Orji, who conveyed his sentiments of goodwill to Onuora-Oguno.

The inaugural lecture marks a significant achievement for Onuora-Oguno, who becomes the first Professor of Law from Mbamili and Anambra West Local Government Area, as well as the first Igbo Professor of Law at the University of Ilorin.

Obi advised him not to relent in his zeal for a better Nigeria.

