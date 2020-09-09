The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has celebrated one-time Minister of Petroleum Resources, Pa Gilbert Chikelu, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

In a congratulatory message, Obi said he was delighted to celebrate the elder statesman who, he said, had greatly contributed to the nation, having served in different capacities.

Obi, in the message, said he sincerely wished Owelle Chikelu more health and happiness in life.

Describing Chikelu as a father, Obi said he was happy with all God had done for and with him in the country, while urging him to continue to lay good examples for the younger generations.

He said: “Dear Daddy, as you celebrate your birthday today, I thank God for His blessings on you, as are evident on your achievements and legacies in our nation. May God bless you with more health, peace and happiness.”

Pa Chikelu, who also holds the title of Owelle Ichida, is an economist and administrator, who served as Permanent Secretary in different ministries at different times, Minister for Petroleum Resources, President of different national and international societies, and Chairman of different national and international bodies.