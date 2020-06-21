Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has eulogised the Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Owen Chidozie Nwokolo, and an elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, both of whom recently celebrated their birthdays.

In a statement on Saturday, Obi described Bishop Nwokolo as a servant of God who has continued to contribute to the growth of God’s Kingdom on earth.

Recalling the synergy between the Anglican Communion and the State Government, under his administration as Governor of Anambra State, Obi said Bishop Nwokolo used his office to serve God and man, and has remained an instrument of peace.

Celebrating Chief Amaechi, the only surviving Minister of the First Republic, Obi said he played a vital role in freeing the country from the hard grips of the colonial masters.

Obi, who explained that from a very young age, Mbazulike demonstrated extreme boldness and spirit of sacrifice, stated that the “story of our independence will not be complete without him”.

Speaking of Mbazulike’s contributions towards Nigeria’s independence, Obi said: “As a member of the Zikist Movement, Mbazulike Amaechi, together with other members took an oath never to get married until Nigeria gained her independence.

“Also as members of the Zikist Movement, they took another oath that no Zikist arraigned before any court should make any plea of leniency or show any sign of regret for fighting for the freedom of the nation.

“Such level of sacrifice and determination significantly helped our dear country on her journey to independence.”

Obi prayed God to bless the celebrants with good health of mind and body and help them to continue to use their positions to raise a generation of great men and women in the country.

He added: “It is my sincere prayer for you my dear Bishop Owen Nwokolo that God will sustain you with His grace on your apostolate. May He bless you with more wisdom and strength to positively touch more lives and win more souls to His kingdom.

“And to our dear father, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, you have remained a blessing to our generation and your legacies will not be forgotten by generations after. May God sustain you with good health and strength to keep raising a generation of great minds in our country.”

Rt. Rev. Nwokolo celebrated his 53rd birthday on June 19, 2020, while Chief Mbazulike Amaechi celebrated his birthday on 91st birthday on June 16, 2020.