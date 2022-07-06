Obi breaks silence on his son’s alleged membership in IPOB

Labour Party Presidential Candidate for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has broken his silence on the viral photo and video of a young man wearing a face mask, decked in Biafra attire and stepping on a Nigerian flag, whom detractors claim is his son and a member of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor spoke on the development as a guest of ARISE TV on Wednesday.

“This is not my son,” he said empathically. “The video was recorded in Germany but my son is based in the UK.

“My son is a professional and very busy with his work; he has no time for that.”

Obi revealed that his son, Oseloka, is so busy that he could not see him during a recent week-long visit abroad.

He also noted that the person in the photo and video “is shorter” than Oseloka.

The popular presidential candidate equally dismissed claims in some quarters that he is anti-North and a sponsor of IPOB.

“I have never sponsored any agitation,” he said, noting that his position has always been to negotiate with agitators and deal decisively with common criminals.

He disclosed that he is presently involved in supporting businesses in the North and that all the Police Commissioners he requested for and worked with as Governor of Anambra State, including his ADC, were Northerners.

Obi denied discriminating against northerners in Anambra State in any way, challenging his detractors to provide proof to support their claims.

He cleared his supporters of attacks on opponents, saying that the attacks were by infiltrators sponsored by his political opponents.

Obi noted that the country is in deep trouble, advising Nigerians to vote for the person who can help save the country from impending doom irrespective of what part of the country he comes from.