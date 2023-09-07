Obi, Atiku vow to appeal as PEPC offers reasons for affirming Tinubu’s election

The Presidential Election Petition Court has offered reasons for the affirmation of the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria.

The court gave reasons for the affirmation of the election in its judgment, which was delivered on Wednesday in Abuja.

The court thus dismissed the petitions filed by the Labour Party and its candidate in the election, Peter Obi; Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and Allied Peoples Movement.

Delivering the lead judgment, Chairman of the five-member panel of Justices, Justice Haruna Tsammani, said the petitioners failed to prove their allegations beyond reasonable doubts.

Justice Tsammani held that the petitions, lacking in merit, were consequently dismissed.

He also ruled that all parties would bear their respective costs.

The court in the substantive judgment delivered by Justice Tsammani resolved the four issues raised in the petitions in favour of the respondents: Tinubu; his party, All Progressives Congress; and Independent National Electoral Commission.

He held that the petitioners failed to provide the necessary facts to prove all their allegations.

He held that the petitioners failed to call agents who were on ground at the various polling units during the election.

On the lawful valid votes cast during the election, the court held that such allegation was made, but no other result was provided.

Also Read:

Tsammani held: “It is settled that before a party can claim that a crime was committed, such party must prove it beyond reasonable doubt.

“All issues raised have been resolved against the petitioners.

“The petitions, therefore, lack merit.

“Having found the three petitions to be devoid of merit, the petitions are hereby dismissed.”

Speaking to newsmen after the judgment, Abubakar and Obi said they will appeal the judgments.