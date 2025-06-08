Obi, Atiku, others pay tributes to late Mike Ejeagha

Tributes have continued to pour in for late veteran Nigerian highlife musician and cultural icon, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, who passed away at the age of 95.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that his eldest son, Emma, confirmed the artiste died around 8pm on Friday following a prolonged illness.

Born on April 4, 1930 in Imezi Owa, Enugu State, Ejeagha carved a timeless legacy with his unique blend of traditional Igbo folk music and storytelling.

His musical journey began in the 1960s, and by the 1980s, he had become a household name with classics like Omekagu, Uwa Mgbede Ka Mma, and Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche (Gwo gwo gwo ngwo).

Before his passing, Ejeagha’s music experienced a powerful resurgence in 2024 when comedian and content creator, Brain Jotter, used his 1983 track, Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche, in a viral dance video.

This propelled the song to Number 81 on Apple Music Nigeria, making Ejeagha the oldest Nigerian artiste to ever be on the chart.

His 1983 album, Akụkọ N’egwu Original Volume 1, also re-entered the spotlight, breaking into the Spotify Nigeria Top 100 Albums, four decades after its release.

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “I just read the sad news of the passing of the legendary highlife musician, songwriter, folklorist, and cultural custodian, Pa Mike Ejeagha.

“His transition marks the end of an era, but not the end of his voice — his songs will continue to echo through generations as testaments to wisdom, culture, and truth.”

Obi praised Ejeagha for using music as a tool for teaching, healing, and preserving the philosophical depth of Igbo culture.

He added: “For over six decades, Pa Ejeagha, popularly known as Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, used music not merely as art, but as a medium for teaching, healing, and preserving the moral and philosophical wealth of the people.

“His lyrics, rich with proverbs and folk wisdom, were moral compasses for both young and old… He immortalised the essence of life—its humour, discipline, spirituality, and resilience.”

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, on X also expressed deep sorrow: “Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador, and a revered son of Enugu State. His fan-base transcended boundaries, and he was one of the most recognisable voices in music.

“Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures.”

The governor pledged the state’s commitment to immortalising Ejeagha’s memory, assuring the family of full support.

Also Read

Mbah added: “On behalf of the Enugu State Government, I offer heartfelt condolences to the Ejeagha family and assure them of our support.

“As a government, we will ensure that his memory is duly immortalised.

“Above all, I pray that his family experiences the comforting grace of God’s love, and the fortitude to bear the loss.”

On social media, sentiments were equally heartfelt.

Cultural commentator, Anafulogo, remarked: “We Igbo people lost a special one in Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

“Do you know how level-headed a man will be for ‘Gentleman’ to be a part of his identity?”

Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reflected on the resurgence of Ejeagha’s music, thanks to Brain jotter: “It is heartwarming to note that thanks to Brain Jotter, highlife maestro Mike Ejeagha had his ‘Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ encore dance before the curtain was drawn.

“Rest in music, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.”

Brain jotter, whose viral video reintroduced Ejeagha to a new generation, wrote: “39 years ago, he made magic, 39 years later, we dance to it again. Now he rests but his melody lives forever. Rest on, legend.”

Post Views: 19