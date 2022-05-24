Obi at meeting with UK Prime Minister, others highlights Nigeria’s problems

A former Governor of Anambra State and frontline aspirant for the 2023 presidency, Peter Obi, has described the problem with Nigeria as mostly economic.

Obi spoke on Monday in London shortly after the meeting of selected persons among the Commonwealth countries.

The meeting took place with the Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson, at his 10 Downing Street office.

Obi, who disclosed that the meeting essentially deliberated on trade and investment among Commonwealth countries, also said it touched passionately on how the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries would encourage investment in Africa and how the African Free Trade Agreement should be made to function actively so that African countries would reap positive benefits from it.

Obi lamented that trade among African countries was very low and called on African leaders to look inwards and concentrate more on the economic problems facing the continent that often result to political problems.

He argued that when a continent gets her economy right, it would pull a lot of people out of poverty, thus reducing tension and insecurity usually associated with poverty.

Obi, who also took the opportunity to meet the UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, disclosed that he discussed issues affecting Africa, especially Nigeria, with her.

In Obi’s words: “We discussed about democracy and political stability, trade and investment, education, especially the out-of-school issue, as well as security matters with her.”

Lamenting on the state of the country, Obi said what was happening now was a challenge to statesmanship and called on everybody that has the capacity to help to come forward and do so.



