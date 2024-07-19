Obi at 63: Introducing Obimentalism, by Valentine Obienyem

Over the years, I have written about Peter Obi on his birthdays, a tradition stemming from my annual tribute to Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu while he was alive. I celebrate individuals deserving of recognition, those who understand that a person’s worth is not measured by wealth amassed but by the positive impact left on the world.

This encapsulates our subject, who turns 63 today and is making a huge impact on society in diverse forms.

Because of his recognised impact, he is the major topic of discussion among serious and even unserious minds that irritatingly use his name to chase clout on social media platforms. Last month, I had an unexpected encounter with Fr. Jude Onebunne, who teaches philosophy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Pope John Paul II Seminary in Okpuno. My discussion with Fr. Onebunne centered on the philosophy of Mr. Peter Obi. Fr. Onebunne shared that he had devoted time to studying Obi and found his philosophical insights compelling. He emphasized the importance of studying Obi’s political and existential philosophies, not just for Nigeria but for humanity as a whole. As a lecturer, Fr. Onebunne had begun incorporating Obi’s philosophy into his teachings, urging his students to analyse and expound.

Father was absolutely right, and I concurred with him. Just as we discuss Thomism for St. Thomas Aquinas, Aristotelianism for Aristotle, Confucianism for Confucius, and Cartesianism for René Descartes, Obi’s philosophies, variously described as “Obism,” “Obinometricism,” and “Okwuteism,” should be distilled into a single term and actively introduced to students, taking on a life of its own in society. Before concluding, he analyzed the names ascribed to Obi’s philosophy and noted that “Obinometricism” sounded more like economics than philosophy and should be ceded to economists. The fact is that Father is at work and beckoned others to set out to work as well. I am at work as well. I therefore propose that we term the corpus of Obi’s philosophy “Obimentalism.” We shall come back to that.

Fr. Onebunne clarified that his promotion of Obi’s philosophy had nothing to do with Peter Obi as an individual but everything to do with the enduring impact of his life and philosophy on society. “Val, we do not know Plato or Aristotle personally, yet we still study them because their thoughts continue to function actively in society. Peter Obi deserves similar adulation” Fr. Onebunne concluded, while bursting with energy.

Also Read:

Now, who is Peter Obi? If we subject his actions to critical analysis, what philosophy can be gleaned from them? Can we distil a consistent political, ethical and economic philosophy from his engagements? At 63, how do we define him? Who among us is equipped to dissect such a multifaceted man?

From a young age, Obi earned money, starting even in primary school, yet he never let wealth dictate his life. This distinction in business followed him into public office, where service has remained his watchword.

As Governor, his priority was the welfare of the people, driving him to govern differently. He concurrently pursued all sectors and excelled in each. Those close to him marvelled at his capacity for long and intense mental labour. He has remained a volcano of energy and astonishes by the variety and accuracy of his knowledge in philosophy, politics, economics, and life itself. In a nation where governors often leave their states in debt, Obi left unimaginable surpluses – over N75 billion.

We talk about him today and seek to align our ideas with his because, over the years, he has proven, like all great men, to be a man with a mission. Thus, it has not been smooth for him as his whole life has remained a battle – against those who rigged him out, those who impeached him as governor, and those who truncated his tenure. He fights against friends who, at each turn in his battles, want him to compromise his principles or abandon his struggles through the courts in favour of a gentlemanly protest politely established and easily forgotten. He has seen the end of his numerous battles against injustice. He sustains his principles through discipline, manifest freedom from every kind of corruption, and superiority to all considerations of money, which have often allowed him to rise above the baseness of human nature to the erect stature of the self-conquered man. Such a man deserves to be philosophically celebrated!

“Obimentalism!” This is what we shall call it – coined from Obi and development. “Obimentalism” is a philosophy that aims to inspire and guide individuals to become active participants in building a better society, where everyone has access to opportunities and resources to thrive. Is it not a great term to describe Peter Obi’s philosophical approach? “Obimentalism” as a philosophy emphasises: O – Opportunities: Creating opportunities for all to thrive. B – Building: Building human capital, infrastructure, and institutions. I – Inclusivity: Promoting social justice, equity, and inclusivity. M – Meritocracy: Rewarding merit and hard work. E – Empowerment: Empowering individuals and communities. N – Noble leadership: Demonstrating noble leadership and good governance. T – Transparency: Ensuring transparency and accountability. A – Accountability: Holding oneself and others accountable. L – Legacy: Building a lasting legacy for future generations. I – Integrity: Upholding integrity and ethical standards. S – Service: Prioritising service to humanity. M – Mentorship: Mentoring and inspiring future leaders.

At this juncture, I join Fr. Onebunne in urging academic philosophers, economists, and political scientists to conduct and encourage thorough research on him. Students should be encouraged to write projects, theses, and dissertations on various aspects of his legacy. Some possible research topics could be: “The Ethics of Prudence: An Analysis of Peter Obi’s Fiscal Responsibility,” “The Philosophy of Education: Peter Obi’s Vision for Human Capital Development,” “The Politics of Integrity: A Case Study of Peter Obi’s Leadership,” “A Philosophical Analysis of Peter Obi’s Political Career,” “The Intersection of Politics and Philosophy: Peter Obi’s Approach to Development,” “The Virtue of Frugality: An Exploration of Peter Obi’s Simple Lifestyle,” “The Ethics of Resource Allocation: Peter Obi’s Approach to Budgeting,” “The Ethics of Accountability: Peter Obi’s Approach to Transparency and Governance,” among others. This is very possible because, as a postgraduate student, there are few classes in economics, politics, or philosophy where lecturers do not cite Obi’s policies, governance framework, or economic strategies as exemplars. As a student of Prof. Chiyere Stella Okunna, we were given an assignment to use any mass communication principle to analyse Obi’s speech at Chatham House. This is exactly what we are advocating. I hope the likes of Dr. Nze U. Nze are taking notes.

Therefore, Obi is a fully researchable subject. More than any Nigerian, he has been the subject of numerous newspaper and journal articles. Even Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gave him a chapter in her book. Books written about him unsolicited are legion. In fact, this morning there will be a public presentation of a book titled “Democratic Leadership: Peter Obi and the Passion for a New Nigeria” by Mr. Fred Emeka Eneje in Enugu. A few weeks ago, my very good friend Mr. Sola Fasure drew my attention to a forthcoming book entitled “The Gaullist Obi: Reshaping Nigerian Politics.” In his message, he said, “Val, one of our friends wrote this book and I wish to bring it to your attention…” This is what a good leader garners many years after leaving power. Here is a man who refused to sponsor any book or panegyrics about him while he was governor.

If popularity is measured by the acceptance of one’s policies and way of life across diverse contexts, Obi is undoubtedly one of the most revered individuals globally today. I am aware of how people from all corners seek to associate with him, a testament to his magnetic philosophies deserving of deeper exploration by academia.

In conclusion, Peter Obi’s journey exemplifies a life lived with purpose and unwavering dedication to the common good. As he celebrates his sixty-third birthday, his impact is evident not just in his accomplishments but in the philosophical legacy he has left behind. The concept of “Obimentalism” seeks to capture the essence of his approach to leadership and development, emphasising the values of opportunity, inclusivity, and integrity. His life’s work invites us to delve deeper into his philosophies, encouraging scholars and students alike to explore and analyse the principles that have guided his actions. As Obi continues to inspire and challenge conventional thinking, his legacy serves as a beacon for those committed to building a better, more equitable society. Let us embrace and expand upon this new philosophical framework, ensuring that the lessons from his life contribute meaningfully to the discourse on leadership and development.

• Valentine Obienyem writes from Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Post Views: 0