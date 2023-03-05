Obi assists graduate working as tea maker because she couldn’t afford N75,000 oven

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has issued a cheque to a graduate, Gimba Sophia Emmanuel, who has been serving as a tea maker because she could not afford to buy a N75,000 oven to start her baking business.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor made this development known on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Obi had at a news conference on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election said he met Emmanuel in Abuja where she served as a tea maker.

He said on enquiry, she said it was because she could not afford to fulfil her dream due to lack of money.

He said: “She has no job.

“She graduated since 2018.

“She told me she is learning how to bake.

“Then I asked her why she is not baking instead of coming here to do this.

“She said she doesn’t have N75,000 to buy an oven.

“That is the life you get in Nigeria.

“People who don’t have N75,000 to buy an oven.”

On Saturday, Obi, who was with one of the Directors of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council and activist, Aisha Yesufu, said he had fulfilled his pledge to Emmanuel.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “Today, I fulfilled my pledge to assist Ms. Gimba Sophia Emmanuel in her aspiration to acquire an oven and start her baking and confectionery business.

“She has indicated that she will procure a Made in Nigeria oven – thus enhancing the value chain and putting into effect, the consumption to production mantra.”