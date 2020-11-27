The Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Ephraim Okechukwu Ikeakor, has described the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, as one who has remained supportive to the growth and development of the College of Nursing Sciences, Diocesan Hospital, Amichi, Enugu State.

Bishop Ikeakor, who is also the proprietor of the College, spoke when Obi visited the College on Wednesday.

He said Obi had always showed true leadership even when not occupying any political office.

Bishop Ikeakor urged other political leaders to emulate the kind disposition of Obi and continue to invest positively in society.

He said: “Obi has always showed strong support, both financial and otherwise, not just to our college, but to education in general.

“He has been there for us since the inception of the Institution in 2017.

“That is the hallmark of true leadership.

“I urge other political leaders not just to wait for campaign periods, before showing true love to society.”

Presenting a cheque of N1 million to the school for infrastructural and educational development, Obi said he was impressed with the good work Bishop Ikeakor was doing in the College.

He praised the Bishop “for developing a great citadel of learning out of what used to be a dilapidated environment”.

Obi urged the Bishop to continue to develop the institution to an enviable height.

He encouraged the nursing students to continue to pray for their proprietor and Bishop, that God will continue to give him the wisdom to take the institution higher.

Appreciating Obi’s benevolence, Umenze Solomon, a first-year student of the College, said that was not the first time Obi was coming to support them financially.

He described Obi as a friend of the College and prayed God to bless him.

Umenze also prayed God to bless the proprietor of the College, Bishop Ikeakor, whom he said, had remained committed to infrastructural and moral development of the College.