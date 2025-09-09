Obi advocates support for SMEs as he resumes public engagement after ‘Doctor-Recommended’ break

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has resumed public engagements after a brief health-related break.

Obi, who disclosed that he had been away on his doctor’s advice, confirmed his return on Monday through a statement on his X handle.

He said his first public engagement upon resumption was a visit to Maison de Helen (MDH), a Nigerian luxury fashion brand established in 1990 by designer Helen Unuane and now jointly run with her daughter, Elsie.

The former governor expressed delight at the creativity and innovation he witnessed at the factory, describing MDH as “living proof of how Nigerian creativity, heritage, and enterprise can resonate on the global stage.”

He noted that the brand has sustained the use of indigenous fabrics—particularly from the Akwete people—to produce globally sought-after fashion pieces.

Obi used the opportunity to reiterate his call for greater investment in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as a pathway to Nigeria’s economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Highlighting the critical role of SMEs in global economies, he cited studies showing that the textile and apparel industry is valued at $1.7 trillion and employs over 300 million people worldwide.

He lamented that Nigeria is yet to fully harness this potential, contrasting it with Bangladesh, where textiles generate over $50 billion annually—surpassing Nigeria’s oil revenue.

According to him, MDH currently provides direct and indirect employment to more than 50 young Nigerians but has the capacity to do much more with increased investment and support.

“The collapse of Nigeria’s textile industry has left the sector contributing little or nothing to our economy,” Obi said.

“But the dedication of the workers at MDH shows what is possible if we commit to moving Nigeria from consumption to production by supporting SMEs.”

He urged government and private stakeholders to replicate such success stories nationwide, stressing that empowering SMEs would transform Nigeria into a hub of creativity and trade.

“A New Nigeria is possible,” he concluded.

