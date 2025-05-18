Obedience to God attracts healing – Pastor Muoka

Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, aka Chosen, has said that obedience to God’s instructions would attract all forms of healing from Him.

Pastor Muoka said this during the church’s healing session on Sunday at its headquarters in the Ijesha area of Lagos State.

According to Muoka: “God is always willing and ready to heal those obeying him.

“Healing is bread for a child of God.

“However, for God to be the Lord that heals you, you must diligently hearken to His voice.

“It is possible for children of God to live without sickness.”

Muoka charged members of the church to obey God’s instructions to position themselves well for healing and hearing from Him.

He said: “When 10 lepers saw Jesus Christ and cried out to Him for healing, He asked them to go and show themselves to the priest.

“Doing that was risky because if they had got to the priest without being healed, they might be stoned to death, but they took the risk to obey Jesus, and they were healed.”

Muoka admonished Christians to avoid anything that could distract them from hearing God’s voice and obeying Him.

