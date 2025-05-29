Obedience, perseverance rewarded in ‘Oma the Drummer Queen’, by Michael Olatunbosun

The children’s book for consideration today is titled: “Oma the Drummer Queen.” It was published in 2017 by the Nigerian Writers’ Series, an imprint of the Association of Nigerian Authors. The author is Salamatu Sule, a graduate of English and Literary Studies from the Kogi State University. She is a literary agent and celebrated book reviewer.

In the book, Oma the Drummer Queen, Salamatu Sule introduces us to Aremu, a poor, unsuccessful hunter in the Kingdom of Ebedi in Iseyin. Aremu’s wife Asake is not happy with her hunter husband because he doesn’t come home with big bush meat like the other hunters. But because Aremu wants to please his wife, he sets on a hunting expedition on a day men are forbidden from doing so.

While out hunting, a strange thing happens to Aremu. A strange old man appears to him. Aremu pleads with the old man to let him go but the old man gives him a big task. “You will clear this bush and make seven ridges before you can be set free”, the old man commands. The old man then disappears. The old man is a spirit.

As soon as the old man disappears, Aremu the hunter starts to clear the bush, as instructed by the old man. On getting to the 7th ridge, he is struck by something like thunder. Suddenly, a dirty drum lands in front of the frightened hunter. A voice from nowhere instructs Aremu to take the drum. Aremu is instructed to beat the drum at the wedding of Kabiyesi’s son the next day. The drum is a reward he gets for being obedient.

Salamatu appears here to introduce into the plot what is known in literature as deus ex machina, using the drum as the launch pad for Aremu’s fortunes. Therefore Aremu proceeds to the king’s palace, determined to deploy it as he is told, even defying the mockery of the people who laugh him off as an untested drummer. But to their surprise, everyone who hears the drumbeat responds by dancing, including the high chiefs, and the king.

Aremu becomes rich and his profession as a drummer fetches him great wealth. He is even made the Olori Onilu (chief of drummers) of the whole kingdom of Ebedi Iseyin.

A few months after, Asake is pregnant, and during that time Aremu passes on. Soon, Asake gives birth to a beautiful girl named Oma. Oma grows up to fall in love with drums, becoming a professional drummer in no time.

The work also speaks to the nagging issue of society’s fixation to gender roles, and the discouragement of girls from careers or professions of their choice.

For instance, Oma’s mother tries to discourage her from drumming, and even tries to draw the traditional institution into it by saying: “No female is allowed to drum for Kabiyesi”.

But Oma persists and one day the king’s town crier announces that the king is ill and the divination has revealed that only the talking drum can heal the king of his ailment. Oma decides to take the old dirty drum and proceeds to the king’s palace. At the king’s palace, the drummers bring out their drums and beat them for the king, but the king is not healed. However, as soon as Oma starts to beat her drum, the king sneezes and he is cured. And the people dance in celebration.

In this book, the author shows that there is great reward in obedience and the book addresses gender stereotypes, one of which is the notion that some professions are exclusively for males. Women and girls can also excel in vocations that men excel in. Therefore, parents and society should allow girls to choose professions that suit them. The work also shows that perseverance, and sincerity will always be rewarded.

The book Oma the Drummer Queen is a fantastic work suitable for all children and easy to read for children as well. The author also deployed the magical to prick the interest of her young readers. It is written in simple English with a glossary of words in it and colorful illustrations.. Olatunbosun is a broadcast journalist, fact-checker and book reviewer at Splash FM 105.5, Ibadan. He can be reached via 08023517565 (SMS and WhatsApp only) or email molatunbosun@splashfm1055.com.

