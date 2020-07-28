2At least seven out of the 12 elected Councillors in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, including that of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Ward, have declared support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19, 2020 governorship poll, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The Councillors, on Tuesday, promised to deliver landslide victory to Ize-Iyamu in the poll.

Hon. Collins Eweka of Ward 12, Smart Ehioze of Ward 03, Geofrrey Enabulele of Ward 08, Bright Aisien of Ward 04, Omoregbe Samuel of Ward 07, Efosa Ogiame of Ward 11 and Reliance Okugbowa of Ward 09 met with Ize-Iyamu and other leaders of the APC on Tuesday in his private residence to reassure him of their complete support ahead of the election.

Speaking at the meeting, the Councilor of Ward 04, where Obaseki is registered as a member, maintained that as an elected local lawmaker on the platform of the APC, his loyalty and those of others in Oredo LG, remain with the party and they will ensure the victory of Ize-Iyamu at the poll.

Other lawmakers described Ize-Iyamu as accessible, with strong leadership ability to bring the government closer to the people through other elected local officers in a peaceful government governed by respect, engagement and focus on development, as opposed to the victimization and vendetta that the allege presently obtains.

In his address to the lawmakers, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said their visit and open endorsement represent a clear indication to all that the APC maintains full political control of Oredo LG.

In his words: “Out of the 12 Councilors elected to represent the people of Oredo LG, we have seven here with us, including that of the Governor’s ward.

“It is a clear indication to all that Oredo is APC and we will record a comprehensive victory there at the polls.

“I salute the Councilors for their courage.

“I know the victimisation that they have been enduring because free choice is now a crime in Edo State due to the desperation of the incumbent, but I assure them that it will come to an end very soon.”

Other APC leaders at the meeting, including the Director-General of the Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election, General Cecil Esekhaigbe; and Hon. Chris Okaeben, the member-elect of Oredo West in the Edo State House of Assembly, all commended the Councilors and asked them for support in the ongoing mobilization efforts.