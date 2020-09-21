Former representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has mocked a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, after the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, emerged winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Oshiomhole, following his face-off with Obaseki, had ensured the exclusion of the governor from the APC governorship primaries, thus leading to his defection to the PDP, to which Melaye also belongs.

In the viral video, shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Obaseki winner of the poll against the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and others on Saturday, Melaye said no one should call Oshiomhole again by one of his sobriquets, Osho Baba.

Rather, he said he should now be referred to as Osho Pikin.

Amid several songs, Melaye berated the former Governor of Edo State.

Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who scored 223,619.

A total of 14 candidates participated in the contest, with 557,443 accredited voters and total valid votes votes as 537,407.

The rejected votes were 12,835 and the total number of votes cast was 550,242.

Obaseki won in 13 of the 18 Local Governments Areas of the state, namely: Orhionmwon, Igueben, Owan West , Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Esan West, Esan Central, Esan South East, Esan North East, Uhumwode, Egor, Ovia North East and Ovia South West.

At the collation centre the Collation Officer for Etsako Central, however, disclosed that an INEC official was shot and another INEC staff member was injured on the face.

He noted that both of them were battling with their lives in an undisclosed hospital.

The scores are as follows:

A A: 107

ADC: 1370

ADP: 2374

APC: 223,619

APGA: 177

APN: 57

ADP: 78

LP: 267

NNPP: 258

NRM: 573

PDP: 307,955

SDP: 323

YPP: 132

ZLP: 117.