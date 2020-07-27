Three Oil and Gas Commissioners in the Edo State Oil Gas Producing Area Development Commission have resigned their appointments on Monday and declared support for the All Progressives Congress and its candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, will be standing for the September 19, 2020 governorship election against Ize-Iyamu.

The Commissioners who resigned are Prince Emmanuel Odigie, Alhaji Aiwanu Oshiomhole and Osamwonyi Atu.

In the same vein, another Special Adviser, Hon. Bright Njor of the Ugbeka Ward 03, has also resigned his position.

In their publicly-available resignation letters, the Commissioners and Special Adviser all said they will now be working for the emergence of Ize-Iyamu at the poll.

Citing reasons for their decision, they said they got their positions in the first place as a result of their loyalty to the APC and have chosen to stay true to the cause that earned them their places.

They further appreciated the Governor for the opportunity he gave them to serve and wished him well in his bid to become governor of the state.